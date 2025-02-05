Farewell to world-renowned billionaire who ‘left an indelible mark on our sport’, aged 88





The Aga Khan, a long-term supporter of racing as both an owner and breeder, has died at the age of 88.

Prince Karim Aga Khan was the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims and a spiritual leader to 20 million Nizari Ismaili Muslims.

A spokesperson for his breeding operation at Aga Khan Studs said: “His Highness the Aga Khan was aged 23 in 1960 when he assumed leadership of the racing and breeding operation established by his grandfather in 1921, continuing a great family tradition of horsemanship.

“His Highness the Aga Khan has left an indelible mark on the global equestrian community, with a legacy of excellence that will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The Aga Khan owned hugely successful racehorses , who ran in emerald green silks with red epaulets, but arguably the most famous of those was the ill-fated Shergar, who became one of the greatest of all time. He won the 1981 Derby by 10 lengths under Walter Swinburn, plus the Irish Derby, Queen Elizabeth Stakes and King George VI before he was stolen by an armed gang, from one of the Aga Khan’s studs in Co Kildare in Ireland.

Shergar was never found and no arrests were ever made over his disappearance.

The Aga Khan’s most notable racing stars include four other dual Derby winners; Shahrastani, Kahyasi, Sinndar and Harzand. Akiyda Sinndar, Dalakhani and Zarkava, who was unbeaten, all won the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe.

The British Horseracing Authority said: “We are saddened to learn that His Highness The Aga Khan has passed away. A passionate and highly successful owner-breeder, he has left an indelible mark on our sport and the thoroughbred breed.

“Those famous green and red silks have been carried to victory on the biggest stage and by some of our most illustrious names, notably Shergar’s iconic record-breaking 10-length Derby success – the most memorable of the Aga Khan’s five victories in the Epsom Classic. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now