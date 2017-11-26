Teddy the Shetland’s racing dreams come true in heartwarming video

A cheeky Shetland has proved size is no barrier to prevent him from achieving his dreams in an adorable video.

Teddy, who has more than 55,000 Instagram followers, is promoting Sandown’s Tingle Creek festival as the racecourse’s jump season ambassador.

The fun video follows the pint-sized pony as he imagines what it would feel like to gallop down the turf to the roar of the crowd.

But a spanner is thrown into the works when Teddy’s owner double-books his trip to the races with the farrier’s visit.

However luck is on Teddy’s side and a last minute cancellation by Phil the farrier means he can go to Sandown with his equine friends.

The camera follows Teddy as he dons a smart Newmarket-style rug and is cheerfully greeted by punters, asked for tips and finally meets up with two other ponies to watch the action.

The Tingle Creek Festival (8-9 December) is one of the major pre-Christmas fixtures in the National Hunt calendar.

The Saturday features two Grade One races – the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase and Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

The diminutive palomino gelding is having a busy autumn.

He has been spotted inspecting the fences and pacing around the pre-parade ring at Sandown.

Teddy also joined fellow Shetland Doris and members of the Metropolitan Police’s mounted section in central London earlier this month to promote Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony Charity as Olympia’s charity of the year.

Teddy is owned by Horse & Hound’s amateur rider of the year Alice Goring, who is the Willberry Wonder Pony charity’s scientific advisor.

Possibly the most intimidating looking racehorse that walked this earth 🦁 A post shared by @teddytheshetland on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:39am PST

