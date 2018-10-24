Team GBR medallists to be honoured with Olympia parade

Team GBR medallists from this year’s World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon will take part in a celebratory parade at Olympia, the London International Horse Show (17 to 23 December).

On the Thursday evening (20 December), spectators can show their appreciation for the riders, owners and the chefs d’équipe following the team’s successful campaign in Tryon where they won eight medals.

Attending the parade is the dressage team — Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin, Emile Faurie and Spencer Wilton. The team took bronze at WEG with Charlotte also taking individual bronze in the grand prix special with the mare Mount St John Freestyle.

The para dressage team of Erin Orford, Natasha Baker, Sophie Wells and Lee Pearson, who took team silver, will also be in attendance. Natasha took individual silver in the Grade III and Sophie Wells took individual gold in the grade V individual test and the grade V individual freestyle.

The parade will also welcome the eventing team, Gemma Tattersall, Piggy French, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter, who took team gold in Tryon with Ros also securing individual gold.

The WEG athletes will be joined by members of the British youth teams, including showjumper Jack Whitaker who was on the silver-medal winning European team at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics in September.

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “It is an honour to be welcoming the leading British equestrian teams to this year’s Olympia. The parade hails the fantastic achievements of Team GBR and the exceptional group of riders.”

Olympia is expected to welcome over 90,000 visitors in December and will play host to a busy timetable with highlights including three FEI World Cup competitions in showjumping, dressage and carriage driving along with international displays from La Garde Républicaine, and ‘Land of Fire’ Azerbaijan.

