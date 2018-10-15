Charlotte Dujardin to debut unseen WEG freestyle at Olympia

Charlotte Dujardin is the first dressage rider to be confirmed for this year’s Olympia, and will debut a new freestyle routine at the show.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist will bring her new star Mount St John Freestyle, with whom she won team and individual bronze at the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

The pair will perform a freestyle test that has never been seen before in public in the London leg of the FEI World Cup dressage.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Freestyle back to Olympia,” said Charlotte, who set a freestyle world record at the show with Valegro in 2014.

“Last year we presented our masterclass at the show and it was incredible demonstrating to the audience what she is capable of, giving them insight into one of the next generation grand prix horses and showing them why I am so excited by her.

“It will be fantastic returning to the grand hall and showcasing our new freestyle routine for the first time. It’s going to be very exciting.”

Charlotte, who won the grand prix and freestyle at Olympia in 2015 aboard Uthopia, will showcase the routine she had ready for WEG but was unable to use as Storm Florence forced schedule changes and the cancellation of the freestyle.

The dressage competition at Olympia (17 to 18 December), which is supported by Horse & Hound, is piloting a new format.

The grand prix test on the first day has been shortened to five minutes, giving time for a quick rider interview after each test.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Charlotte and Freestyle back to Olympia, and looking forward to seeing their freestyle test,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The pair were so well received last year, spectators will be in high anticipation at their return to the show.”

Olympia, The London International Horse Show, runs from 17 to 23 December, with the World Cup dressage classes held on the first two evenings of the show.

