‘We are all heartbroken’: talented teenage rider dies after rotational fall





A 15-year-old girl suffered fatal injuries when the horse she was riding tripped and had a rotational fall on the flat.

Hannah Serfass was competing at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, Florida, US, on Sunday (30 April) when the horse fell.

A spokesman for US Equestrian (USEF) said: “Hannah, was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort.

“The [emergency medical technician] EMT responded immediately, and Hannah was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she was pronounced dead. The horse was uninjured in the accident.”

USEF said Hannah, from Webster, Florida, was a “very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman”.

“She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic,” the spokesman added..

“The USEF, [US Hunter Jumper Association] USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends.

“The federation takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimise risk and increase safety in equestrian sport.”

Fox Lea Farm said in a statement: “We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends and the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken.”

