Do you have what it takes to look after the Queen’s horses?

An ‘exceptional’ role looking after The Queen’s horses is on offer at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Mews, is seeking a ‘liveried helper’ on a full-time permanent basis and candidates have until Thursday (10 October) to apply.

Reporting to the coachman, the role involves all aspects of horse care, including caring for and training of the Queen’s carriage horses and maintaining harnesses.

A spokesman for the royal household said the job is about knowing the horses are “ready to perform on the world stage”.

“It’s feeling inspired to deliver to the highest standards, helping to present ceremonial activities that are enjoyed by millions. This is what makes working for the royal household exceptional,” he said.

“Joining us as a liveried helper you’ll help provide daily care for the horses at the Royal Mews. You’ll exercise and train them regularly, getting them ready for their role in ceremonial activities.”

The spokesman added that the successful applicant will also have the opportunity to play a part in ceremonial events by helping coachmen with riding and driving the horses.

“The standards you’ll aim for will provide the biggest challenge, and the greatest reward,” he said.

Potential candidates should have a “passion for horses” and experience of working on a yard.

“You’re ready to take your career to the next level. You’re an outstanding team player and proficient in all aspects of stable management,” said the spokesman.

“A highly capable and confident rider, with willingness to acquire knowledge of driving carriages and of state harnesses is important, as is a flexible and proactive approach to work.

“Above all you’ll be committed to achieving high standards every day, making you a real asset to the Royal Mews team.”

The successful applicant will be paid £22,400, with 33 days’ holiday and a “comprehensive” benefits package.

