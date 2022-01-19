Tack thefts, horse road safety and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Tack thefts

Another show centre has been targeted by saddle thieves, who stole tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of tack, including bridles, stirrups and girths, from locked tack lockers at Arena UK at the weekend. The thefts follow a spate of similar crimes, including at the Keysoe High Profile show last year.

2. Worming

Winter is the time either to blood-test for encysted small redworm, or treat for it. Owners are reminded though to ensure they choose the right wormer – or increase the risk of their horses suffering the effects of a potentially fatal disease. Products that specifically target encysted small redworm must be used at this time of year, to treat the parasites in their dormant stage.

“You may think any wormer will do for the treatment of the dangerous encysted small redworm but using one that does not specifically treat the encysted stages during late autumn or winter can actually increase the risk of a horse with a high encysted small redworm burden developing larval cyathostominosis, which can be fatal,” said Zoetis vet Wendy Talbot.

3. Road safety

Discussions over upgrading crossings following accidents and near-misses on Newmarket’s roads spell hope for improving the safety of horses and riders in the town.

The Jockey Club’s training grounds executive Lindsay Devin spoke at Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee and community and leisure service committee meeting on 10 January about improving road crossings and a horse walk.

The crossings at St Mary’s Square and Bury Road were mentioned, as was the Rayes Lane horsewalk.

This is an early step in any process to improve the crossings, but news of upgrades was welcomed by the town council and those seeking improvements.

