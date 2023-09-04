‘Battered and bruised’ five-star rider likely to miss rest of season





Irish five-star eventer Susie Berry expects to miss the rest of the season as she recovers from broken ribs sustained in a cross-country fall.

Susie was taken to hospital last Saturday (26 August) following a fall with eight-year-old gelding Jesmond Renard in the Blair Castle CCI3*-L. The ride was Susie’s third of the day; she had jumped clear in the the same class on 10-year-old mare Irene Leva, and in the CCI2*-L with nine-year-old mare Coridale Ziggy. Susie was fifth in the Blair CCI4*-L last year with Kilcandra Capitol.

Susie’s team thanked everyone for their support, and said she was recovering locally. Jesmond Renard, known as Foxy, was not injured in the fall and was walked back to his stable.

In an update yesterday (3 September) Susie said she is now home in Northamptonshire – and that it “was good to be back in time to watch everyone at Defender Burghley Horse Trials”.

Susie, who was part of the Irish team at the European Eventing Championships last month, finishing fourth and 16th individually, said she had a “few massive thank yous” to make.

“The medics at Blair, Ninewells Hospital and the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh to start with. Plus everyone who’s jumped in to help; owners, my amazing girls, parents, Max (Warburton), everyone who’s sent get well soon messages and so many more,” she said.

“It really means a lot.”

Susie added that she is “quite battered and bruised”.

“I’ve broken a lot of ribs which means I’ll likely miss the rest of the season, but I feel incredibly lucky to be feeling as good as I do and will be back fighting in no time,” she said.

“And so relieved that Foxy walked away 100%.”

