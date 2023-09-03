Remarkable horses and impressive debuts: 8 stories you won’t want to miss from Burghley





The Defender Burghley Horse Trials showjumping phase came to a nail-biting conclusion today (3 September), with victory for Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class.

Here is a round-up of the key stories you won’t want to miss from the final day.

Burghley Horse Trials showjumping news

Ballaghmor Class regained his Burghley title after only lowering the last fence for Oliver Townend to win.

David Doel produced the best result of his career as runner-up – and was the only rider to finish on his dressage score.

Harry Meade and his exciting five-star first-timer Cavalier Crystal, who was the highest placed mare this weekend, finished third.

Some riders opted to withdraw before the the final horse inspection…

… and there were updates from some riders on the horses that did not complete Burghley this year

The youngest competitor in the field is celebrating completing his first Burghley.

It’s not all about the rosettes: one rider is happy with to have completed with a failed showjumper.

And another Burghley debutant managed to clock a good result, despite only having the ride for just over a year.

