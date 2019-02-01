Surrey welfare investigation update: five more horses put down

Five more horses have been put down following a multi-agency investigation into a farm in Surrey, the RSPCA has confirmed.

The RSPCA said the decisions were “not taken lightly” and are always made “on the advice of vets for medical reasons”.

H&H reported that 204 animals, including 123 horses and 59 dogs, were removed from the farm on 9 January, owing to welfare concerns. Two horses who were found collapsed at the site were put down, as was one goat.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “Very sadly, five of the horses at independent equine veterinary hospitals, or being cared for by our partner charities have since been put to sleep.

“We understand people’s concerns for the animals, particularly as there has been misinformation on social media. We can’t provide further comment due to the investigation, but we would like to reassure you that they are all receiving the best care from the charities involved.”

The remaining horses are in the care of various welfare charities which will look after them while the investigation is ongoing.

The RSPCA added that it could not provide any more details as the investigation is ongoing.

“However, we would like to thank Surrey Police, Guildford Borough Council, Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards, Bransby Horses, Redwings, The Horse Trust, The Donkey Sanctuary, World Horse Welfare, Dogs Trust and the vets who attended for their assistance,” said the spokesman.

A 65-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both from Woking, were taken into custody and interviewed by the RSPCA and Surrey Police but were released under investigation while enquiries remain ongoing.

