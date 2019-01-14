Two arrested over RSPCA-led welfare investigation in Surrey

Two people have been arrested in connection with a multi-agency RSPCA-led investigation into a farm in Surrey.

Hollie Iribar, Surrey Police’s wildlife and rural co-ordinator, confirmed that last Wednesday (9 January) the force executed a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act, and arrested a 65-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, both from Woking.

“They were taken to custody and interviewed by the RSPCA and a Surrey Police officer, and have been released under investigation while enquiries remain ongoing,” Ms Iribar said.

“The RSPCA are leading in the investigation with the support of Surrey Police.”

H&H reported last week that two horses had been found collapsed at the farm, in Ripley, and were put down, as was one goat.

The RSPCA said 204 animals were removed from the farm, including 123 horses and 59 dogs, owing to welfare concerns.

The horses wil nowl remain in the care of various welfare charities, which will look after them while the investigation is ongoing.

The operation last week involved a number of equine and canine charities, as well as police and local authorities.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “On Wednesday (9 January) RSPCA officers joined Surrey Police to execute a warrant at a farm in Ripley, Surrey, under the Animal Welfare Act.

“In the RSPCA-led operation, 204 animals were removed, including 123 horses, eight donkeys and 59 dogs, due to welfare concerns.

“The investigation is now ongoing so we can’t go into any further detail at this time. However, we would like to thank Surrey Police, Guildford Borough Council, Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards, Bransby Horses, Redwings, the Horse Trust, the Donkey Sanctuary, World Horse Welfare, Dogs Trust and the vets who attended for their assistance.”

