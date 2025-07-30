



Rowfantina Hideaway Harry added another major title to his glittering career, taking the Signature Coachworks BSPS Heritage mountain and moorland (M&M) supreme mini championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

Ridden by Eliza Gredley-Scott and led by producer Katie White, the 11-year-old gelding by Maesgwyn Hailstone out of Maesgwyn Hardd topped the open lead rein class before returning to lift the supreme mini title.

Owned by Polly Gredley of the Unex Competition Yard and produced by Team Hillyard, Harry has been the pony of dreams for more than one child.

“We’ve produced Harry for four years,” said Katie. “We had him for three years for my little cousin Emily, then Polly bought him for Eliza. He is a total dream in every way.”

Harry’s record speaks for itself: two-time Hickstead Derby winner, BSPS Supreme Champion, Champion of Champions, third at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), and multiple-time Tiny Tots champion.

“He loves this showground – he always rises to the occasion,” Katie added. “We call him ‘Hero Harry’ on the yard. He’s the safest, kindest pony for these tiny children. I feel so lucky to have found him; he’s a once-in-a-lifetime pony and I owe him everything.”

Five-year-old stands reserve supreme mini M&M champion at Royal International

Reserve supreme was awarded to the winner of the open first ridden, Glebedale Silhouette (Betty), a five-year-old mare ridden by Penny Richardson and on lease by Lucy Richardson from Glebedale Stud.

“This has been a complete dream,” said Lucy. “They were second here last year and placed highly at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), but to win the first ridden at RIHS and go reserve supreme is just incredible.”

Betty has proven herself a true child’s pony – calm, kind, and correct.

“She has the most incredible, sensible head,” Lucy said. “She’s sweet, honest, and a true first ridden. Penny absolutely adores her – they hack at home and love to jump. Betty goes in a lovely rhythm, ears forward and not overbent – exactly what you want.”

Their 2024 season has been outstanding, with wins in two Royal International qualifiers, the first ridden final at NPS, HOYS qualification at Midland Counties, and multiple top results in sports pony classes at BSPS and North of England.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: