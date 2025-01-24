



Storm Éowyn

The first named storm of 2025 hit the UK today (24 January), leading to the cancellation of equestrian competitions. The Met Office issued yellow and amber warnings around the country, while a red warning – reserved for the most severe weather with a danger to life – was issued in northern Ireland and the central belt of Scotland. British Dressage competitions were cancelled in areas adversely affected, including Kelsall Hill’s event today, and today’s British Showjumping classes at the Aintree International Winter Classic were called off. The Met Office has reported the worst of the winds from Storm Éowyn will ease today, but further strong winds and heavy rain are expected on Sunday.

Cross-country “spotters”

A variety of topics were discussed at the 2025 FEI eventing forum (17 to 19 January), including the use of “spotters” on cross-country at high-level fixtures. The idea is that having officials in place can help the ground jury make quick decisions, for example pulling up a tiring horse. FEI eventing committee chairman David O’Connor told the forum that the ground jury’s ability to have helpers, or “spotters” had been in the rules for a long time – and this includes at Mars Badminton Horse Trials, where ground jury president Sandy Phillips said it “worked very well”.

The pros and cons of keeping a horse at home

Keeping horses at home can be a dream come true, but is it really all rainbows and sunshine? H&H has dived into the pros and cons, looking at field maintenance, facilities and costs. Owner Olivia Walker built three stables, a tack room and hay barn, and fenced off two paddocks on her partner’s farm, where she lives, so she could move her pony Riley, an 18-year-old Connemara, there from a livery yard. “It’s early days but currently I’m really enjoying it. As well as saving me money in livery fees, I’m saving money on fuel and time as the yard was around 25 minutes’ drive away,” she said, but adding “at the yard there was always someone around to ask to help or you could pay the owner to do it. No one will be coming to my yard so that’s something I need to figure out.”

