



North Gill Farm is a recently renovated stone farmhouse with versatile barns and equestrian facilities.

This property is close to the well-regarded village of Lartington, north west of the historic market town of Barnard Castle, in County Durham. It is within easy reach of the market towns of Richmond and Darlington, and the North York Moors, The Lake District and The Yorkshire Dales are close at hand. Darlington train station, which offers regular rail services to Leeds and London, is just over a 30-minute drive away, while the A66 and A1(M) offer convenient road links further afield.

Those who compete or enjoy equestrian events will appreciate the proximity of this property to a plethora of great venues and facilities. Holmside Hall offers livery services and coaching and holds a range of events, including British Showjumping and unaffiliated shows and is just under an hour’s drive away.

West Park Arena holds a variety of competitions, including British Dressage, British Showjumping, indoor British Eventing training competitions, as well as unaffiliated shows and is 35 minutes away.

Ivesley Equestrian offers a BHS-approved livery yard and organises events year-round, including hunter trials, one-day events, cross-country schooling days, clinics with the region’s foremost eventers and trainers, competitions and shows and is 45 minutes away.

Also Marwood Equestrian (just over 10 minutes away), Richmond Equestrian Centre (35 minutes) and Foxberry Chasers (20 minutes) are nearby.

If hunting is your sport head out with the Zetland and should you need the vet, call the experts at Swale Vets.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, North Gill Farm is on the market for offers over £1.3m. Let’s take a looks around…

The property sits in an approximately 33 acres with several divided pastures and fields and a wealth of stonework, including stone-built walls, multiple stone barns and a modern agricultural building.

There is also a large stable block with 10 Loddon stables, a food store and tack room and an area of woodland with a stream running through. Ample parking is available via the driveway leading up to a well-sized forecourt beside the farm buildings, and the family home has wrap-around enclosed gardens and a rear paved terrace.

North Gill Farm was completely refurbished in 2020, with five double bedrooms. This property comes with a pair of stone-built barns with planning permission in place for two, two-bedroom and one, one-bedroom holiday cottages.

This double-fronted home is entered via a porch, with glazed double doors leading into a central hallway with a bespoke stairway, double-height glazing and French doors.

To the front of the property there is a dual aspect sitting room with a tall picture window with views out to surrounding countryside and log-burning stove, adjacent to which is a snug overlooking the rear terrace.

The open-plan kitchen/dining and family area spans the width of the property and has base cabinetry and worksurfaces, an AGA and a butler sink. There is also an extended utility room with additional units and a sink, along with a modern shower room.

The spacious bedrooms are arranged across the first and second floors. On the first floor is the principal bedroom with a contemporary en suite shower room, a further two bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom. Two further well-proportioned bedrooms with a central shower room on the second floor complete the accommodation.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website



You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now