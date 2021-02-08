Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL) has announced its initial list of qualifiers for the 2021 supreme veteran championship, to be held at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).
The following dates — and the winners who will qualify for the final — have been confirmed.
SSADL qualifiers 2021
Wiltshire Show (28 March) — 1 x in-hand champion and 1 x ridden champion
NPS Area 15 (2 April) — 1 x in-hand champion, 1 x reserve in-hand champion, 1 x ridden pony and 1 x ridden horse
North of England Spring Show (11 April) — 1 x in-hand champion and 1 x ridden champion
South of England Spring Show (15 April) — 1 x in-hand champion and 1 x ridden champion
BSPS Area 1A (24 April) — 1 x in-hand champion, 1 x reserve in-hand champion, 1 x ridden champion and 1 x reserve ridden champion
BSPS Area 14 (25 April) — 1 x in-hand champion and 1 x ridden champion
BSPS Area 6 (2 May) — 1 x in-hand champion, 1 x reserve in-hand champion, 1 x ridden champion and 1 x reserve ridden champion
UKPH Spring Show (2 May) — 1 x in-hand champion and 1 x ridden champion
Royal Windsor Horse Show (14 May) — 1 x in-hand champion, 1 x reserve in-hand champion, 1 x ridden pony and 1 x ridden horse
Royal Bath & West (22 May) — 1 x in-hand champion and 1 x ridden champion
Hambleton Show (29 May) — 1 x in-hand champion, 1 x reserve in-hand champion, 1 x ridden champion and 1 x reserve ridden champion
Herts Show (29 May) — 1 x in-hand champion and 1 x ridden champion
For more information, visit the SSADL website.
“It is fantastic news for SSADL and our members that our grand finals will be held at such a prestigious event’, said Clare Frost, who ran the SSADL Olympia events.
