Spiralling fuel costs, industry wake-up calls, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Rising costs for show organisers

Bolesworth director Nina Barbour reflects on the impact fuel prices are having on the cost of running equestrian events. “The biggest hit for the events industry has been fuel-cost increases, which not only impacts the thousands of litres we buy to run generators, but also the delivery charges from all the suppliers of infrastructure on site,” she says in her exclusive H&H column. “New regulations came in this year that mean events are no longer allowed to use red diesel (less than half the price of standard diesel), at the same time as the actual cost of diesel is rising exponentially. Costs have risen about 15% across the board and making the books balance is harder than ever.”

Read more on Nina’s insight into the challenges that come with running major shows

2. The horse-human partnership

World Horse Welfare’s survey into public perception of equestrian sport has been touted as a “wake-up call” to the industry. At a panel discussion to discuss the findings, the benefits the horse-human partnership has on equines and how the equestrian world communicates that was raised. “We also need to think about how we communicate with the public about the horse-human partnership,” Dr Madeleine Campbell, a senior lecturer in human-animal interactions and ethics at the Royal Veterinary College. “There may be a bit of feeling that it can only be negative and I honestly don’t believe that’s true. When it’s well done, there’s definitely benefit to the horse and we need to explain that.”

Find out what else the expert panel had to say on the future of horse sport

3. A hobby horse world-record attempt

Organisers of the Hurst Show & Country Fayre (25-26 June) believe they smashed the previous record for the largest parade of “stick horses”, which was 250, as 263 turned up, but they have to wait for the attempt to be ratified. “It’s such an achievement, especially after Covid,” show chairman Suzy Turner said. “It’s about trying to bring communities together, and to be officially on the map as the home of hobby horses would be perfect! It sounds ridiculous but we’re passionate about them; they bring so much joy to so many, for something so simple. Adults and kids love them, and if we could be the official home of hobby horses, we’d be absolutely delighted.”

Read more about the history of the show and the world-record attempt

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.