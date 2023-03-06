Legendary showjumper sidelined with broken leg





German Olympic showjumper Ludger Beerbaum has undergone surgery after breaking his leg in a fall.

Ludger was competing at the Global Champions Tour (GCT) in Doha (2-4 March) along with Philipp Weishaupt and Christian Kukuk as part of the newly formed GCT team Riesenbeck International. The riders previously competed as Berlin Eagles and were the 2022 Global Champions League (GCL) champions.

On Thursday (2 March) Ludger was 27th in the CSI5* 1.45m on Mila, but in the next class – also a 1.45m – he had a fall from Christians Carado.

“Ludger immediately felt that this was more than a harmless fall,” said a Reisenbeck spokesman, adding that it was confirmed in hospital that Ludger had fractured his thigh.

Ludger underwent surgery to have stabilising plates and screws inserted into his leg, and in an update yesterday (5 March) it was confirmed the operation went well.

“Ludger has successfully been operated on and is now on the road to recovery,” said the spokesman.

“We would like to thank you all for the outstanding sympathy and well wishes in the last few days.”

Philipp and Christian continued to have a successful show, with Philip and 13-year-old gelding Coby 8 and Christian and 11-year-old stallion Mumbai helping Riesenbeck International claim victory in the GCL competition. The St Tropez Pirates featuring Simon Delestre and Marlon Modolo Zanotelli were second, while Marcus Ehning and John Whitaker picked up third for Valkenswaard United.

Philipp went on to be victorious with the nine-year-old mare Just Be Gentle in the competitive grand prix class. Christian and 10-year-old mare Nice Van’t Zorgvliet were second.

“It is a very special moment, the nicest story in this whole situation is when we have one down like what happened with Ludger’s accident; it could not have happened in a better place,” Philipp said. “We felt like the whole country of Qatar was helping us, the hospital was amazing and he almost felt like he was at home.”

