Show team pick up two class wins and overall championship in Royal Windsor show ponies





Lucy Glover and her team won two out of three show pony classes, with winning 128cm Roxaires Aphrodite (Luna) coming to the fore to win the Royal Windsor show pony championship.

13-year-old Poppy Baxter-Davies was in the saddle of 11-year-old Luna, a bay mare by Cusop Dimension out of Twylands Symphony.

Poppy is entering her second season with Luna. In their debut year they qualified for Horse of the Year Show and were third at the Royal International. They also won the Blue Ribband final at the BSPS championships.

“Luna is amazing to ride,” said Poppy, whose team mate, Isabella O’Donnell, also made it to the championship with winning 148cm, Chiddock Stop Watch nine-year-old Carmens Novello. “It was nice to ride with Isabella in the championship.”

Lucy enjoyed her own success at Royal Windsor, taking the top spot in the Connemara/Newforest section of the M&M ridden with Amanda Sharman’s stallion Castle Kestrel.

Reserve show pony was the second placed 128cm combination, Harry Edwards-Brady and his mother Emma Edwards’ eight-year-old Rowden Holly Go Lightly, another by Cusop Dimension.

Jayne Ross and Jamie Mead were tasked with judging the Royal Windsor show pony championship:

“Our champion was outstanding,” said Jamie. “It was beautifully balanced and had fabulous conformation.”

“The pony really sat up and went,” added Jayne.

Completing the set of show pony winners was Millie Davies and Jackets Destiny who netted the 138cm class for owner Julie Rucklidge.

You might also like to read

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.