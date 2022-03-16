Shires in international dressage and other things the horse world is talking about





Dressage stars

Some of Britain’s top dressage riders are at Keysoe this week, including Carl Hester and Gareth Hughes — and multiple Paralympic champion Sir Lee Pearson, riding a Shire.

Lee has already notched up a second place riding the eight-year-old Shire gelding Roughcote Jupiter, and competition has only just got under way.

History made at Cheltenham

The 2022 Festival got going in fine form yesterday, with some superb sport on offer. Honeysuckle put herself firmly into the record books as the first mare to win two Champion Hurdle titles at the Cheltenham Festival, having also won the race in 2021. The eight-year-old, owned by Kenneth (“Kenny”) Alexander, trounced her nine rivals to come home three and a half lengths clear under top jockey Rachael Blackmore, for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

“It’s incredible to win – I’m so lucky to ride winners here and especially on this mare,” said Rachael.

Work on wormers

A new collaborative project aimed at combating the growing threat of wormer resistance has been launched, and owners’ help is needed. WORMS — working to overcome resistance and make for a sustainable future involves vets and researchers.

A spokesman for the project said: “Project WORMS recognises that veterinary teams and owners need to work together to tackle resistance to worming products.

“A responsible approach to the use of wormers is crucial to maximise animal welfare and ensure we have effective products available in the future.”

