Search for indoor venue to host lost HOYS and championship classes

British Showjumping (BS) is inviting applications from show organisers to host a championship show to include most of the major national indoor finals lost to event cancellations.

The championships, which will take place over the week usually occupied by Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) (7-11 October), will include classes that feature at HOYS and the BS National Championships.

Most of the year’s major pony finals will take place at the event, including the junior British novice and discovery (usually hosted at the national championships) and the junior newcomers, Foxhunter, 128cm, 138cm and pony show jumper finals usually hosted at HOYS.

The senior national finals from both shows will also be accommodated in the re-schedule, which will include the British novice and discovery championships as well as newcomers, Foxhunter, bronze and silver league finals, talent seekers and grade C.

In a statement, BS said it was hoping to confirm the qualification process and locations of qualifiers within the next 10 days. The qualification period will run from late August until the end of September, giving members the “opportunity to contest the titles they had been respectively focusing on during the course of last season”.

“We are all too aware how disappointing it would be if members were not able to contest the titles that they had been aiming for. With this in mind, we trust that the introduction of a new show to run across the same dates of the cancelled Horse of the Year Show is a positive solution during these unprecedented times following a lengthy period of enforced lockdown and the current Covid-19 protocols that we find ourselves having to work within,” said BS chief executive Iain Graham.

“I am hoping that we will be able to give more details in just under two weeks time in respect of the venue and the qualifying process. But in the meantime, I would like to express our thanks for the ongoing support and understanding shown by our members.”

BS said submissions from show organisers would be considered over the next 10 days with an announcement expected before the end of July.

The news follows the announcement last week that the junior academy, just for schools and national championships would be relocated to Bolesworth (3-11 August). The schedule for the event has now been published at www.bolesworthyounghorse.comand entries have opened.

Qualification letters for the shows 15 pre-qualified championships are to be sent by BS this week. These include the 1m and 1.10m restricted rider finals, 128cm and 138cm stepping stone finals and junior members cup finals as well as the six and seven-year-old and bronze and silver league finals from the Spring championships; the winter 1.35m final, national 1.30m and 1.40m finals, the senior members cup, grade C final and winter novice final.

The schedule also features nine direct-entry finals and four qualifying series running during the show.

