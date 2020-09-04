Two horses put down and 100 others removed from ‘awful conditions’

Two horses have been put down and up to 100 others, as well as more than 100 other animals, were seized following a welfare investigation carried out by the RSPCA and North Wales police in partnership.

An arrest was also made after a member of the rural crime team was allegedly assaulted during the raid at a property near Pwllheli, Gwynedd on Tuesday (1 September).

More than 100 other animals were also taken into RSPCA care, in what is being described as a “large-scale cruelty case”.

In a statement, a member of the North Wales Police rural crime team said that the team had been “working flat-out since early this morning and [we were] still at the location rescuing animals [at 9pm].”

The statement added that it had been a “truly harrowing day for all the team” and confirmed that “a case will be taken against the person responsible”.

Rural crime team manager Rob Taylor said: “To see animals being kept in such awful conditions is appalling and it’s shocking to have to remove more than 100 horses for their welfare as well as a mixture of other animals.”

A spokesman for the force confirmed that 122 mixed poultry, more than 100 horses and a number of rabbits were taken by the RSPCA. “Sadly, two horses had to be euthanised at the location due to their condition,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the RSPCA told H&H that as enquiries are ongoing they were “unable to go into further detail at this time”.

