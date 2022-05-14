



Young show pony Rotherwood Fancy That (Fredrick) and his rider India Till headed the Royal Windsor novice show pony championship held in the Adelaide Arena for the second consecutive year.

The five-year-old is certainly bred from supreme stock. By Treworgan Dare To Peep, Fredrick is out of former top ridden contender Rotherwood Flight Of Fancy, who won the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) in 2003 and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in 2009 as a 148cm show pony. In 2008, she also won the Sporting Sam intermediate supreme

The Till family bought Fredrick, a winner on both of his pre-Windsor outings this year, directly from Elizabeth Mansfield of the Rotherwood Stud and is produced by Nicky Smith.

“He’s still got so much to give,” said India. “He’s still got plenty of time to grow into himself and gain more confidence. I’d say his canter is his best pace. He’s got a lot about him, but all of the best ponies I’ve done well on have had that little bit of an edge.”

Outside of showing India is a keen pony racer. When her former show pony Courtland (JP) Splendour (Harold) did a tendon in the field, India decided he needed a job and after his recovery she decided to try him on the track. India, who is home-schooled, trains Harold from home:

“Most of the ponies who race are trained at Newmarket, so I feel lucky that I can do him from home,” said India. “It’s great fun and I’m getting an insight into what life in the racing industry is like. I’d love to be a jump jockey, but I’m not sure my parents would be too keen on this career option.”

The second placed 148cm, Next Chapter, secured reserve in novice show pony championship for Phoebe Baker Whiting. The six-year-old is by Tiger Attack out of Hinwood Two Thyme.

