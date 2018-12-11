Judges for 2019 Royal International Horse Show announced

The list of judges for next year’s Royal International Horse Show at the All England Showground, Hickstead has been revealed by the organisers. Next year’s show will take place from Tuesday 23 July until Sunday 29 July.

The judges are as follows (as of December 2018):

Tuesday 23 July

Coloured horses (ride) – Mrs Sarah White

Coloured horses (conformation) and coloureds supreme – Mrs Katie Jerram

Coloured ponies (show) – Mr Julian Walters

Coloured ponies (conformation) and coloureds supreme – Mrs Clare Dew

Wednesday 24 July

Working hunter ponies (jumping) – Mrs Jessica Middleton

Working hunter ponies (conformation) – Miss Dale Atkinson

Show hunter ponies (show) – Mr Jonathan Geake

Show hunter ponies (conformation) – Mrs Amanda Gomersall

Pure bred arabs (ride and conformation) – Mr Ben Hester

Hackneys – TBC

P(UK) young riders M&M ridden classes (conformation) – Mrs Madge Taylor

P(UK) young riders M&M ridden classes (performance) – Mrs Sue Phelan

Thursday 25 July

Ladies Hunter (ride) & Amateur RH (ride) – Dr Jo Hales

Ladies Hunter (conformation) & Amateur RH (conformation) – Mrs Rosemary Connors

Hunters – Lightweights (ride) – Mr Guy Landau

Hunters – Middleweights (ride) – Mr Nick Collins

Hunters – Heavyweights (ride) – Mrs Jenny Banks

Hunters (conformation) – Mr David Walters

Shoeing Prize – TBC

BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (show) – Mrs Carolyn Whiteley

BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (conformation) – Mr Allan Robertson

BSPS Heritage M & M LR & FR (show) – Mrs Clare Dew

BSPS Heritage M & M LR & FR (conformation) – Mrs Fiona Cabrol

Friday 26 July

Amateur Hunter (ride & conformation) – Mrs Rosemary Connors

Amateur Hunter (ride & conformation) – Miss Jenna Tyldesley

Working Hunter (ride) – Mrs Sarah Chapman

Working Hunter (conformation) – Mrs Loraine Homer

Riding Horses (ride) – Mr Guy Landau

Riding Horses (conformation) – Mrs Jennifer Stephens

M & M WHP (jumping) – Miss M.G. Evans

M & M WHP (conformation) – Mrs Cheryl Frith

Saturday 27 July

Small Hunter (Ride) – Mrs Rosemary King

Small Hunter (conformation) – Mrs Ellen Walton

Hacks (ride) – Mrs Sara Leatherbarrow

Hacks (conformation) – Mr John Chugg

Intermediate Show Riding Types (show) & Intermediate Show Hunter (conformation – Miss Henrietta Barton

Intermediate Show Riding Types (conformation) & Intermediate Show Hunter (show) – Mrs Jamie Mead

Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR & FR (show) – Mrs Adrianne Smythe

Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR & FR (conformation) – Mrs Jackie Beatham

Miniatures – Miss Lynden Barrow

Part Bred Arabs (ride) – Miss Sarah Parrott

Part Bred Arabs (conformation) – Mrs Fiona Cabrol

Maxi Cobs (ride) – Mrs Lucy Seletto

Maxi Cobs (conformation) – Mr David Walters

Sunday 28 July

Lead Rein, First Ridden & LR of SHT (show) – Mrs Stephanie Smith

Lead Rein, First Ridden & LR of SHT (conformation) – Mrs Carolyn Whiteley

Show Ponies (show) – Mrs Deborah Gregson

Show Ponies (conformation) – Mr Stuart Hollings

Nursery Stakes (conformation) & Int W Hunter (jumping) – Mr Allan Robertson

Nursery Stakes (jumping) & Int W Hunter (conformation) – Mr Paul Cook

Pretty Polly Ponies – SP & Int (conformation) SHP & M&M (show) – Mrs Adrianne Smythe

Pretty Polly Ponies – SP & Int (show) SHP & M&M (conformation) – Mrs Jackie Beatham

Cobs (ride) – Mrs Helen Hillard

Cobs (conformation) – Mrs Anne Hooley

Working Show Horses (ride) – Mrs Sam Stephenson

Working Show Horses (conformation) – Mrs Wendy King

Amateur Cobs (ride) – Mrs Sam Stephenson

Amateur Cobs (conformation) – Mrs Wendy King

Amateur Hacks (ride) & Amateur Maxi Cob (ride) – Miss Sarah Kellard-Smith

Amateur Hacks (conformation) & Amateur Maxi Cob (conformation) – Mr Nigel Hollings

Trade Driving Classes – Mrs Mary Ford

Grooms Prize – Mrs Julia Bunn and Mrs Helen Evans

Supreme Ridden Horse & Pony Championships – Mrs Ann Brickell and TBC

