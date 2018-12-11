Judges for 2019 Royal International Horse Show announced

The list of judges for next year’s Royal International Horse Show at the All England Showground, Hickstead has been revealed by the organisers. Next year’s show will take place from Tuesday 23 July until Sunday 29 July.
The judges are as follows (as of December 2018):
Tuesday 23 July
Coloured horses (ride) – Mrs Sarah White
Coloured horses (conformation) and coloureds supreme – Mrs Katie Jerram
Coloured ponies (show) – Mr Julian Walters
Coloured ponies (conformation) and coloureds supreme – Mrs Clare Dew
Wednesday 24 July
Working hunter ponies (jumping) – Mrs Jessica Middleton
Working hunter ponies (conformation) – Miss Dale Atkinson
Show hunter ponies (show) – Mr Jonathan Geake
Show hunter ponies (conformation) – Mrs Amanda Gomersall
Pure bred arabs (ride and conformation) – Mr Ben Hester
Hackneys – TBC
P(UK) young riders M&M ridden classes (conformation) – Mrs Madge Taylor
P(UK) young riders M&M ridden classes (performance) – Mrs Sue Phelan
Thursday 25 July
Ladies Hunter (ride) & Amateur RH (ride) – Dr Jo Hales
Ladies Hunter (conformation) & Amateur RH (conformation) – Mrs Rosemary Connors
Hunters – Lightweights (ride) – Mr Guy Landau
Hunters – Middleweights (ride) – Mr Nick Collins
Hunters – Heavyweights (ride) – Mrs Jenny Banks
Hunters (conformation) – Mr David Walters
Shoeing Prize – TBC
BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (show) – Mrs Carolyn Whiteley
BSPS Heritage M & M Open Classes (conformation) – Mr Allan Robertson
BSPS Heritage M & M LR & FR (show) – Mrs Clare Dew
BSPS Heritage M & M LR & FR (conformation) – Mrs Fiona Cabrol
Friday 26 July
Amateur Hunter (ride & conformation) – Mrs Rosemary Connors
Amateur Hunter (ride & conformation) – Miss Jenna Tyldesley
Working Hunter (ride) – Mrs Sarah Chapman
Working Hunter (conformation) – Mrs Loraine Homer
Riding Horses (ride) – Mr Guy Landau
Riding Horses (conformation) – Mrs Jennifer Stephens
M & M WHP (jumping) – Miss M.G. Evans
M & M WHP (conformation) – Mrs Cheryl Frith
Saturday 27 July
Small Hunter (Ride) – Mrs Rosemary King
Small Hunter (conformation) – Mrs Ellen Walton
Hacks (ride) – Mrs Sara Leatherbarrow
Hacks (conformation) – Mr John Chugg
Intermediate Show Riding Types (show) & Intermediate Show Hunter (conformation – Miss Henrietta Barton
Intermediate Show Riding Types (conformation) & Intermediate Show Hunter (show) – Mrs Jamie Mead
Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR & FR (show) – Mrs Adrianne Smythe
Pretty Polly Ponies – Heritage LR & FR (conformation) – Mrs Jackie Beatham
Miniatures – Miss Lynden Barrow
Part Bred Arabs (ride) – Miss Sarah Parrott
Part Bred Arabs (conformation) – Mrs Fiona Cabrol
Maxi Cobs (ride) – Mrs Lucy Seletto
Maxi Cobs (conformation) – Mr David Walters
Sunday 28 July
Lead Rein, First Ridden & LR of SHT (show) – Mrs Stephanie Smith
Lead Rein, First Ridden & LR of SHT (conformation) – Mrs Carolyn Whiteley
Show Ponies (show) – Mrs Deborah Gregson
Show Ponies (conformation) – Mr Stuart Hollings
Nursery Stakes (conformation) & Int W Hunter (jumping) – Mr Allan Robertson
Nursery Stakes (jumping) & Int W Hunter (conformation) – Mr Paul Cook
Pretty Polly Ponies – SP & Int (conformation) SHP & M&M (show) – Mrs Adrianne Smythe
Pretty Polly Ponies – SP & Int (show) SHP & M&M (conformation) – Mrs Jackie Beatham
Cobs (ride) – Mrs Helen Hillard
Cobs (conformation) – Mrs Anne Hooley
Working Show Horses (ride) – Mrs Sam Stephenson
Working Show Horses (conformation) – Mrs Wendy King
Amateur Cobs (ride) – Mrs Sam Stephenson
Amateur Cobs (conformation) – Mrs Wendy King
Amateur Hacks (ride) & Amateur Maxi Cob (ride) – Miss Sarah Kellard-Smith
Amateur Hacks (conformation) & Amateur Maxi Cob (conformation) – Mr Nigel Hollings
Trade Driving Classes – Mrs Mary Ford
Grooms Prize – Mrs Julia Bunn and Mrs Helen Evans
Supreme Ridden Horse & Pony Championships – Mrs Ann Brickell and TBC
The full timetables will be announced in spring and details are subject to change.