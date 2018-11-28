The HOYS showing judges for 2019 have been announced by Horse of the Year Show organisers, Grandstand Media. The qualifying season for the show, which will be held from Wednesday 2 October to Sunday 6 October 2019 at the NEC in Birmingham, will commence in March next year.
A Grandstand Media spokeman said: “Each year the venue transforms into a mecca for equestrian enthusiasts as they arrive in their masses to compete or spectate and to witness who will be crowned the ultimate horse or pony of the year for their given discipline and championship.”
HOYS showing judges 2019
Cob of the Year: Alison Tate & Denise Richardson-Rowell
Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Graham Dunkley & Tracey Brooks
Hack of the Year: Chris Yates & Sara Parrott
Harness Champion of the Year: Mary Ford & Justin Cowles
Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Tim Lucas & Dale Atkinson
Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Beverley Moore & Georgina Williamson
Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: John Helme & Heather Banbury
Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Jeanetta La Four & Helen Hillard
Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Tim Lucas
M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Stephen Howard
M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Jessica Middleton & Paul Brightwell
M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Martin Jones & Ruth Newman
Maxi Cob of the Year: Alison Tate & Denise Richardson-Rowell
Mini Show Pony of the Year: Dale Atkinson
Miniature Horse of the Year: Jeanetta La Four
Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC
Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: John Cookson & Helen Hillard
Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Frances Atkinson & Victoria Ayling
Riding Horse of the Year: Tim Wiggett & Kelsa Sears
Shire Horse of the Year: William Livesey
Show Hunter of the Year: Terry Chalmers & Paul Scott
Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Anthony Perkins & Karen Slight
Small Show Hunter of the Year: Tony Wareham & Lesley Webb
Supreme Horse & Pony of the Year: TBC
Supreme In-Hand Championship: David Minton & David Ryde Rogers
Working Hunter of the Year: Tony Wareham & Lesley Webb
Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Lyn Black & Pat Pattinson
British Ridden Heavy Horse: Nigel Oakley (conformation) John Cookson (ride / show)
Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Christine Pearsall & Tom Barron
