The HOYS showing judges for 2019 have been announced by Horse of the Year Show organisers, Grandstand Media. The qualifying season for the show, which will be held from Wednesday 2 October to Sunday 6 October 2019 at the NEC in Birmingham, will commence in March next year.

A Grandstand Media spokeman said: “Each year the venue transforms into a mecca for equestrian enthusiasts as they arrive in their masses to compete or spectate and to witness who will be crowned the ultimate horse or pony of the year for their given discipline and championship.”

HOYS showing judges 2019

Cob of the Year: Alison Tate & Denise Richardson-Rowell

Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Graham Dunkley & Tracey Brooks

Hack of the Year: Chris Yates & Sara Parrott

Harness Champion of the Year: Mary Ford & Justin Cowles

Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Tim Lucas & Dale Atkinson

Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Beverley Moore & Georgina Williamson

Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: John Helme & Heather Banbury

Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Jeanetta La Four & Helen Hillard

Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Tim Lucas

M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Stephen Howard

M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Jessica Middleton & Paul Brightwell

M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Martin Jones & Ruth Newman

Maxi Cob of the Year: Alison Tate & Denise Richardson-Rowell

Mini Show Pony of the Year: Dale Atkinson

Miniature Horse of the Year: Jeanetta La Four

Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC

Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: John Cookson & Helen Hillard

Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Frances Atkinson & Victoria Ayling

Riding Horse of the Year: Tim Wiggett & Kelsa Sears

Shire Horse of the Year: William Livesey

Show Hunter of the Year: Terry Chalmers & Paul Scott

Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Anthony Perkins & Karen Slight

Small Show Hunter of the Year: Tony Wareham & Lesley Webb

Supreme Horse & Pony of the Year: TBC

Supreme In-Hand Championship: David Minton & David Ryde Rogers

Working Hunter of the Year: Tony Wareham & Lesley Webb

Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Lyn Black & Pat Pattinson

British Ridden Heavy Horse: Nigel Oakley (conformation) John Cookson (ride / show)

Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Christine Pearsall & Tom Barron

