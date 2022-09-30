Rising costs – and vet bills – the top concerns for horse owners





The cost of vet bills is the biggest concern for many owners of horses, according to a new survey.

More than 5,800 horse owners took part in the Blue Cross Big Pet Census 2022 – which also surveyed small animal owners – as the charity aimed to better understand the issues affecting families across the UK and how it could help.

The results showed 55% of the participants who own a horse are worried about the cost of vet bills, 52% are concerned about the rising costs of owning a horse, and 30% are worried about the cost of insurance.

End of life care for horses was a concern of 38% of the surveyed participants, 50% are worried about scams, and 47% of owners are concerned about horse theft.

“When we asked owners what their main concerns were, it’s unsurprising that costs come out top of that list. Given that the recession is now starting to bite harder as we move into winter, sadly we are highly likely to start seeing the stark reality of financial struggles,” said Ruth Court, Blue Cross horse welfare manager.

“Requests for Blue Cross to take in or help rehome horses and ponies are continuing to escalate with more than 70% of people citing personal or financial circumstances as the reason. As the cost of living continues to increase, many more people may be unavoidably presented with making difficult choices for their beloved horses.”

Ms Court added the Blue Cross encourages anyone struggling to care for their horse for “whatever reason” to approach the charity so advice can be given to help keep them together where they can, or support can be provided to help find the horse a new home.

“We’d urge people to contact us sooner rather than later so we can work with them to make the best decision for them and their horse,” she said.

For further advice and support visit www.bluecross.org.uk or contact the charity’s support care team on 0300 790 9903.

