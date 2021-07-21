



After suffering from possibly one of the most enduring cases of seconditis ever witnessed during a single season, Lancashire young rider Megan White and her Connemara Thunderbolt Fairy Robin Bambi (Robin) changed their luck by coming up to win the UK Ponies and Horses (UKPH) amateur rider class at the 2021 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Megan, 19, and the dun gelding were initially pulled in second after the go-round but a characteristically perfect performance by the impeccable pairing saw them top the final line-up, which had Connemaras taking five of the eight spots.

“We’ve tried so hard with him and we’ve done him completely by ourselves from the start,” said an emotional Megan, who has produced Robin through the ranks since he was a just backed four-year-old. “He’s had about 16 seconds in qualifiers this year so far between myself and his junior jockey, Grace Litherland; I guess he just really likes blue, but I’ll happily take a blue here.”

Megan and Robin picked up their HOYS ticket at the Great Yorkshire Show a couple of weeks ago in second place.

“I don’t really ride him at home; he just lives in the field and comes out to show,” Megan added. “He’s established now so he has a quiet time and only needs a little fine tuning before his class.”

Second place went to Phoebe Price riding the Dun Highland stallion Lyncrest Malakie, while in third was Alicia Light aboard her own Fell mare Conway Clara Brown.

