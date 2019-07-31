21 stunning show ring winners from the 2019 Royal International Horse Show…

If you couldn’t attend this year’s Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) or simply want to relive the action, check out this batch of winners who lit up Hickstead…

1. Our Cashel Blue

Allister Hood and the prolific lightweight show cob score a near-perfect 29/30 from the judges en-route to the supreme horse accolade.

2. Penstrumbly Calon Lan

The Welsh section D — who is in his first season of working hunter classes — takes the mountain and moorland (M&M) worker title for Ellie Callwood.

3. Randalstown Rolex

The classy cob lands the amateur spoils for the second year on the trot for Nicky Mcconville.

4. Red Warrior

The traditional stallion scoops the coloured pony section title with producer Terri Guyett who rides him for Victoria Ward.

5. Seabourne Silent Valley

Francoise Babington rides her super-consistent ladies charge to land the side-saddle class, as well as a strong placing in the open lightweight hunters.

6. Springpond On The Razzle

Another from the Team Hood stables, this elegant plaited horse nets the overall coloured supreme with Sofia Scott.

7. Tyan Ma’Lady



The nine-year-old Connemara is crowned young rider champion after winning the large breeds division with Annabel Drake.

8. Twinshock Warrior

As producer Jayne Ross qualified two hunters for the championship, Vicky Smith steps in to ride heavyweight Twinshock Warrior who took the overall sash.

9. Wyedean Sinatra

The Welsh section A and his rider Amelia Watson head the Pretty Polly home-produced mini Heritage supreme.

10. The Politician

Greer Travener makes a winning return to the show ring with the small hunter who won his class.

11. Master Of The House and Our Cashel Blue

The Hood boys Oli and Allister ride the champion and reserve cob victors.

12. Leaventhorpe Gold Rush

The nine-year-old large show riding type campaigner clinches the intermediate spoils for Meg Edmondson.

13. Randalstown Top Notch

Emily Proud pilots the Phillips’ super-consistent cob to win their amateur section.

14. Kellythorpes Tiny Dancer

Lisha Leeman’s six-year-old 128cm show pony is a winner for Cate Kerr.

15. Star Smokey

After standing supreme working hunter pony, Leyla Wheelwright and her galloping grey gelding secure third place in the pony supreme.

16. Reduit Royal Mirage

Reserve for the show pony championship is Matthew Proctor aboard this seven-year-old 138cm gelding.

17. Brookdale Limited Edition

Isabella Mears pilots her own gelding to take the overall maxi spoils.

18. Helsington Tailor Made

The 16-year-old large riding horse claims the overall amateur spoils for Glen Allen.

19. Drumhowah Silver Cruise

The delightful coloured takes third in his class and well as the amateur coloured supreme for Sophie Mager.

20. Miramax

The cob and Nina Armstrong Finlay are victorious in amateur ranks.

21. Louvaine Rooney

Megan Cookson stands amateur supreme hunter with her own 13-year-old gelding.

