Show cob who survived cancer stands supreme champion at the Royal International

The prolific show cob Our Cashel Blue has taken the British Horse Society supreme ridden horse title at the 2019 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Ridden by usual partner Allister Hood, the blue and white lightweight gelding — who is owned by Caroline Tyrrell — was on incredible form to score a near perfect total of 29 from the three supreme judges.

Blue and Allister gave an exemplary show which included a blistering gallop down past the grandstand. The crowd were also in agreement with the judges as the duo received the biggest cheer of the championship.

Last September Blue was sadly diagnosed with a rare form of cancer after developing a lump on his shoulder.

This victory marked the third successive year that a horse produced by the Hood show team has clinched the supreme honours in the Hickstead main ring, with the legendary riding horse Diamonds Are Forever taking the sash in both 2017 and 2018.

In the supreme, Allister stood next to son Oliver who rode the champion riding horse Chainmail and team mate Sofia Scott who piloted the champion coloured Springpond On The Razzle. Blue and Allister last took to the main arena when the landed the cob championship at the Hickstead Derby a few weeks ago.

The gelding has been one of most consistent cobs of all time. His major accolades include standing cob champion at Horse of the Year Show in 2016 and 2017, as well as taking the supreme horse title in 2016. He last won the cob championship at the Royal International in 2016 and 2017.

Taking second and third in the supreme was Jayne Ross with the champion hunter Twinshock Warrior and the hack Forgeland Hyde Park.