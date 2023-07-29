‘This was only his second show’: thoroughbred takes a break from hunting to win at the RIHS





A 20-year-old thoroughbred took the overall spoils in the New Horizon Plastics Senior Showing and Dressage LTD (SSADL) in-hand championship at the 2023 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS). This was Gary Thorpe’s former hunter Twelve Ben (Henry), handed by Zara Thain.

The big-moving gelding, who is by well-known stallion Beneficial out of Niamh’s Glory, is new to showing but he has dabbled in National Hunt racing and hunting over his lifetime.

“We’ve only had him a year and this was only his second ever show,” said a shocked Zara, who was also making her debut at Hickstead and qualified Henry for the final at Trinity Park back in April.

Henry now lives with Sally Greenlees, and Zara is a family friend who rides and helps out with the horses.

Henry served as a huntsman’s horse for eight years, mainly heading out with the East Essex and Essex and Suffolk hunts. Prior to this, he briefly ran as a National Hunt horse.

“He did race when he was younger, but he was never quick enough,” said Zara. “He came to us for a slower pace of life, and while he is still out hunting regularly, we decided to try him in the show ring.”

Zara, who has ridden at Horse of the Year Show, is new to the in-hand scene, too.

“At home Henry is a dobin, but when he gets into the ring he lights up,” she added. “He lives out, and he’s a very good doer who loves his food, which makes keeping him look so well easy.”

Gabriella Cox’s Wolfgang Golden Symphony, a 19-year-old Dutch Warmblood, finished reserve in the in-hand championship.

