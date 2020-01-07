Riders bare all in aid of horses in need

A group of friends have stripped bare to raise money for equine charities.

The liveries at Oak Farm in Bedforshire braved the elements in their birthday suits to put together the Calendar Girls-style 2020 calendar in aid of good causes.

They have so far raised more than £1,200, to be split between World Horse Welfare and the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust, with the aim of supporting more charities if possible.

“We did one nine years ago, which was quite successful, so we’ve been talking about doing it again and decided to give it a go,”calendar co-ordinator Carol Russell told H&H, adding they had a lot of fun making it.

“We’ve included a bit of a write-up about the person and the horse in each photo, and each one is [themed] to be something they do with their horse. We’ve kept it tasteful, not too close to the knuckle, and it is all supposed to be a bit of fun.”

The pictures were taken by a mixture of friends, boyfriends, husbands and a professional.

“The hardest part was deciding what shot to do! Everybody has really got involved,” she said.

Illness meant Carol was unable to take part in the calendar, but the farm owner stepped in at the last moment as Mr February alongside his heavy horses, while one of the ladies went the extra mile for the December shot — stripping off in the snow in temperatures of -4C.

Calendars cost £10, with all profits (more than £5 from each) going to good causes. They can be ordered at ofcfcalendarorder@yahoo.com

