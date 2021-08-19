Neglected pony found with maggot-infested wound enjoys showing success in new home





A pony found with a maggot-infested wound caused by an embedded headcollar has found a new home and is showing promise in the show ring.

Moses was rescued from a site in Walsall in autumn 2019 by World Horse Welfare and spent four days in a vet hospital receiving urgent treatment. The 14.1hh gelding went on to make a full recovery under the care of the staff at the charity’s Penny Farm.

Three weeks ago four-year-old Moses was rehomed by Millie Russell in Leeds.

“I’ve always had horses but it’s been a dream to rescue one and support a charity,” 18-year-old Millie told H&H.

“Initially I had enquired about another one of World Horse Welfare’s horses but he was rehomed, and I was told about Moses. I went to see him and I fell in love.”

Millie said Moses immediately settled in and was soon playing with her herd of five horses.

“It was like he’d been here years. He’s so chilled out,” she said.

“I’ve been doing lots of hacking with him and my mum, who is 50, is learning to ride on him. He doesn’t bat an eyelid at anything.”

Millie took Moses to a local unaffiliated show recently, to positive feedback.

“The judges said he could qualify for Horse of the Year Show one day,” she said. “We’ve registered with the Coloured Horse & Pony Society and hope to do some qualifiers in the future.

“We also hope to try some jumping and dressage. He’s only young so we will see what he enjoys doing.”

Millie recommends rehoming a rescue horse and pony.

“I was quite worried at first about the interviews but it was a great process to go through,” she said.

Moses has starred in a World Horse Welfare film showing his transformation from when he was first found to being ready to be rehomed. The gelding also fronted the charity’s Sponsor a Stableyard campaign encouraging support for the charity’s farms that provide care and treatment for horses and ponies like Moses.

“Moses was a real farm favourite and his cheeky personality was really able to shine through as he has recovered,” said Zoe Clifford, Penny Farm centre promotion officer.

“Rehoming is our ultimate hope for all the horses and ponies that come into our care and being able to see the transformations that they can go through is amazing, It takes time and money though, and as we are finally able to reopen to the public we want everyone to know that they can help support their local World Horse Welfare stableyard in different ways – and sponsor a stableyard is one of them.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.