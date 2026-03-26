‘I’ve never seen flooding like it’: rescue of herd trapped by rising water is a cautionary tale for owners





The rescue of a group of donkeys found in a “desperate situation” surrounded by rising floodwater is a cautionary tale for others, their rescuers believe.

The plight of April, Mimi, Martha, Mabel, Aida, Pippin and Lily-Mae came to the attention of the Donkey Sanctuary at the end of January, when Storm Chandra caused a river near their home to burst its banks, and water was pouring into their field.

The donkeys’ owner contacted Somerset County Council for help, and the equine welfare charity responded. Welfare advisor Sarah Kenward found the group “huddled on a small clearing that hadn’t yet become submerged”.

“In my 14 years working within the animal welfare sector, I hadn’t seen flooding like it,” Ms Kenward said. ”I would estimate that the site was 95 percent under water; it was heartbreaking to witness the animals surrounded by water, with no means of escaping.

“The constant rain had caused the donkeys’ stable area to flood; their bedding was floating on top of the water, and the only hard standing the donkeys could access was near one trailer; the storm had brought a tree down on another trailer.”

Ms Kenward and the charity’s vet Jamie Forrest worked together to remove the donkeys from the smallholding. April, one of the older jennys, was in poor condition and it was agreed that putting her down was the best option for her.

“With more wet weather forecast and a fuller understanding of the longer-term needs of the donkeys, it was agreed for the group to come into the care of the Donkey Sanctuary,” the charity spokesperson said, adding that once deemed fit to travel by the vet, they were transported to the sanctuary’s new arrivals unit in Devon.

“Since arriving at the sanctuary, the donkeys have gone from strength to strength. They’ve had their hooves trimmed and have been wormed. In the coming weeks they will have dental treatment and vaccinations.

“The donkeys have also been introduced to straw feed and have a comprehensive balancer to ensure they have the vitamins and minerals they need to improve their condition.”

The charity pointed out that donkeys evolved in dry climates and are not well adapted to wet British winters; as these may be becoming more common, there are “additional challenges for owners to consider”.

“Understanding the risks and developing a contingency plan based on your own circumstances will help in times when urgent action is needed,” Ms Kenward said. “Our donkey advice centre and regionally based donkey welfare advisers are able to provide friendly, practical advice and guidance to owners throughout Britain.”

She added: “The whole situation was incredibly sad but thanks to our amazing teams, it was so rewarding to bring the donkeys to the sanctuary, to safety, and help them on their journey to find new forever homes.”

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