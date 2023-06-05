Remembering a showjumping great, improving Appleby, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Farewell to a showjumping great

German showjumper, trainer and former chef d’équipe of the Ukrainian team, Heinrich-Wilhelm Johannsmann, died on 19 May aged 71. Mr Johannsmann, known as “Kaiser”, grew up on his parents’ stud farm in Gütersloh-Ebbesloh, Germany. He rode at the 1978 World Championships in Aachen, where the German showjumping team came fifth. The following year he was part of the silver medal-winning team with Sarto at the European Championships in Rotterdam.

Obituary: Heinrich-Wilhelm Johannsmann

2. How can Appleby Horse Fair be improved?

Visitors to Appleby Horse Fair are being asked if they would like to see changes to improve the event for horses. The annual gathering, the largest of its kind in the country, runs next week (8-12 June) in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria.

Equine welfare charities Redwings Horse Sanctuary, Blue Cross, World Horse Welfare, Bransby Horses, the British Horse Society, the Donkey Sanctuary, Oak Tree Animals and the Horse Trust, which have been supporting equine protection at the fair for over 20 years, want to hear from as many people as possible to help their work.

Find out how to have your say

3. ‘Leg on to London’

The mother of a talented young rider who ended her own life is to walk 170 miles with a resin horse for company – as her purpose now is to help save others.

Emma Wells’ daughter Brodie died aged 16, on 10 March 2020. Since then, Emma has raised thousands in aid of suicide prevention and awareness. She hopes to do the same by walking from the David Broome Event Centre in Wales to the ExCeL in the Docklands, home of the London International Horse Show.

Read more about Emma’s challenge

