Professional rider guilty of neglect and other things the horse world is talking about

A grand prix level dressage rider has been found guilty of neglecting and causing suffering to five young horses. Sam Duckworth, of Newmarket Road, Cambridgeshire, was at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on 9 November, to conclude a trial that had run on 11 days in September and October. The 42-year-old was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to five young horses in his care – three fillies and two colts – by failing to investigate and address the cause of their poor body condition and weight loss.

Going on a long one

There are long-strided horses, then there are jaw-droppers like United Touch S, who soared to victory with German showjumper Richard Vogel in the Longines FEI World Cup qualifier at the Stuttgart German Masters. The 25-year-old describes his 10-year-old stallion as having “probably one of the biggest strides in the world” and, as you can see, the stallion skitters round the arena almost spider-like to post a breathtaking winning performance.

Saving money

The cost of living is still increasing, and by more than was predicted. As everyone looks for ways to cut their bills, H&H asked a team of financial experts for their money-saving tips for horse owners, from reviewing your insurance policies to researching bedding brands.

