Producer scores ‘dream win’ in Royal Windsor small hunters after run of seconditus





Claire Oliver ended a day of blue rosettes with a neat victory in the Royal Windsor small hunters in the saddle of Susan Granger’s chestnut gelding Shanbally Legacy (Lego). The lovely 10-year-old, by Pride Of Meath, was pulled top in his class and maintained his position to secure his first Windsor win.

“He really covered the ground with the judge,” said Claire, who had been second with open heavyweight Isle Bright, novice heavyweight Churchill IV and novice lightweight Evening Flight, who also placed reserve in the novice hunter championship, earlier in the day. “It’s been a constant run of seconds so I’m incredibly pleased to get this one later in the day. It’s a dream to win in The Queen’s back garden, it never gets old.”

Lego, supreme at Wiltshire Show earlier this term, was found by Claire and her late husband, legendary showman Robert Oliver:

“He’s such a comfortable ride and is a proper small hunter with a leg in each corner,” said Claire.

Susan was present to witness her horse triumph. This was also her first time winning at Royal Windsor.

“I have Claire and Robert to thank for finding him,” she said. “He’s so true to type. We’ve been second here before but never had a winner. We love our horses; they come home to us at times and they always have the best we can give them. What you see is you get with Lego; he’s just super.”

