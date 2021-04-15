Equestrian world to remember Prince Philip in unique book for The Queen





A book of condolence has been opened for the equestrian community to remember the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip made enormous and wide-reaching contributions to the equestrian world and the messages will be collated into a bound book that will be presented to The Queen at the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show (RWHS).

“The Horse World Remembers — A Tribute to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh” is being coordinated by the show, of which Prince Philip was president for 30 years, and messages are being collected online until 12 May.

“Messages from organisations and individuals, professionals and amateurs alike are all welcome,” said a statement from RWHS.

“Please feel free to write whatever comes to your mind. It could be personal, it could be reflective, it could be joyous or it could be a message to His Royal Highness to thank him for his contribution to the horse world.

“Your message could be anonymous or not, it is up to you – photographs, stories, condolences and thoughts are all welcome. We also encourage you to share this opportunity with your society members and friends in the equestrian community.”

Entries will also be displayed on a wall during RWHS (1 to 4 July), which will become a central feature at the show for people to remember Prince Philip and his equestrian achievements.

Prince Philip was one of Britain’s top polo players and also competed at the highest level in combined driving, which he introduced as a new discipline to the FEI during his stint as the organisation’s longest-serving president (1964-1986). He represented Britain in three European and six World Championships, winning world team gold in 1980 and team bronze in 1978, 1982 (where he also finished sixth individually) and 1984.

The creation of the Pony Club mounted games — the Prince Philip Cup, first held at Horse of the Year Show in 1957 — was among his many other contributions to the equestrian world.

To view or sign the book of condolence, visit: horseworldremembers.com

