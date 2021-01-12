‘His legacy will stand the test of time’: Frankel and Enable’s breeder dies aged 83

One of racing’s greatest owner/breeders, Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, has died aged 83.

Prince Khalid was the breeder and owner of the legendary Frankel and dual Arc-winner Enable.

He died peacefully today (Tuesday, 12 January).

The great Dancing Brave and Arrogate were among the other racing stars to carry his green, pink and white silks, which were worn by a total of 500 stakes winners, of whom he bred 440. These included 118 Group and Grade One winners, of whom he bred 102.

“The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him,” said Juddmonte chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum.

“He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects.”

Prince Khalid’s love of racing began in the 1950s. He bought his first racehorse in 1977 and the following year purchased Known Fact, who would go on to become his first Group One and first Classic winner, as well as the foundation stallion for Juddmonte’s breeding operation. He would also go on to sire the prince’s first homebred Group One winner, Warning.

The Juddmonte enterprise grew from its foundation at a Wargrave farm in 1980 to become the powerhouse of global thoroughbred breeding it is today.

British Horseracing Authority chairman Annamarie Phelps said it is “extremely sad” to hear of Prince Khalid’s passing.

“His name and distinctive racing silks will for ever be associated with some of the greatest horses and unforgettable moments in the sport’s history, from Dancing Brave to Frankel, Enable and many more,” she said.

“His Juddmonte breeding operation has also been a feather in British racing’s cap for many years and those exceptional bloodlines, which will be enjoyed for generations to come, are a priceless gift to our sport from an exceptional man. He will be sadly missed by the racing world.”

