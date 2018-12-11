Pony left with 18-inch wound after deliberate attack *warning: graphic images*

A pony was left with an 18-inch wound that needed 28 stitches after what is thought to be a deliberate and “cruel” attack in Scotland.

The 12-year-old grey, a Connemara/Highland, was found with the gaping wound in the Shivas area of Ythanbank, Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

It is understood the attack took place between 4.30pm on Friday, 30 November and 11am the following day, 1 December.

Police Scotland is now appealing for any information on the incident.

Warning, graphic images.

“Following initial enquiries and consultation with veterinary experts it is understood that the pony was deliberately harmed,” said a spokesman for the force.

PC Alan Mitchell, who is leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened to the horse, but I would appeal directly to any neighbours or residents in the area who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious around the time this happened to contact us.

“The horse suffered an 18-inch cut across its left-hand side which required urgent medical attention and 28 stitches.

“I would urge anyone with information in relation to this cruel act to come forward and let us know. This incident has caused significant stress to the owners of the horse, who is now recovering.

Article continues below…

“We have not received any reports of similar incidents in the area, but I would urge horse owners to check their animals regularly and report anything unusual to police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference CF0298951218.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

In the current edition (out 6 December) you can read the H&H interview with Irish event rider Jonty Evans, on rehabilitation and the future, as well as a host of tales of triumph over adversity in our annual reader special edition.