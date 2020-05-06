Police investigating yard burglaries urge riders to be vigilant

Police are investigating whether tack thefts across Kent were linked after four yards were targeted in one weekend.

Officers from Kent Police’s rural task force are urging horse owners “to be vigilant” and invest in security if they can after burglars raided multiple equestrian properties.

“We are working with our colleagues around the county to investigate these incidents and see if any of them may be linked,” said Sergeant Darren Walshaw, from the rural task force.

“If anyone if offered cheap second-hand equestrian items, please be mindful that they may be stolen and contact the police if you have concerns.

“I would urge horse owners to be vigilant and review their security to ensure they are taking all of the measures available to them.

“If possible invest in CCTV, security lighting and join the local Horse Watch scheme.”

Grand prix dressage rider David Rumsey’s Faversham yard was burgled overnight between 7pm on Sunday, 3 May, and 7am the following morning.

He told H&H the burglars cut off a heavy padlock on iron gates to get into the yard, forced the locked tackroom door, broke into horsebox tack lockers and did it all without triggering the perimeter beam alarm.

They took distinctive saddles, rugs and bridles as well as other bits of equipment.

David Rumsey BREAK IN PLEASE SHARE**** This is a picture of my ransacked tack room usually full of my beautiful tack. 4 x Stride Free saddles 1 x WOW saddle 1 x EQUIPE saddle 1 x Amerigo saddle 1 x…

Tack worth thousands stolen in string of yard burglaries Crooks targeted several yards across Kent over the weekend — anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101

A yard in Kettle Lane, East Farleigh, was burgled between 6pm on Friday, 1 May, and 8am on Saturday, 2 May. Two carriages, an aluminium trailer, horse shower, tools and tack were stolen.

Around £15,000 worth of tack and equipment was taken from a stables in Willow Lane, Paddock Wood, between 7.45pm on Saturday, 2 May, and 7.22am on Sunday, 3 May.

More equestrian items including painkillers, a headcollar and bridle were also stolen from a yard in Wierton Road, Boughton Monchelsea, between 9pm on Friday, 1 May and 8am on Saturday, 2 May.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/75791/20, or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

