Two arrests made as police investigate theft of tiny foal





Two men have been arrested as police continue to investigate the theft of a weeks-old donkey foal.

H&H reported that tiny Moon was stolen from Miller’s Ark Animals in Hook, Hampshire, on 15 May. After a police investigation, and a major response from the public, the foal was recovered on 31 May. She was returned home to her dam, Astra, and to the delight of her owners.

“We are beyond excited, ecstatic,” said Pamela Jessopp of Miller’s Ark at the time.

Hampshire Constabulary has since issued an update on its investigation into the theft of Moon.

“Officers from our Countrywatch team, assisted by the Thames Valley Police rural crime taskforce, made two arrests,” a spokesman for the force said.

“A 17-year-old male and a 38-year-old male from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, were arrested at 8pm on 1 June on suspicion of theft.

“Suspected stolen plant machinery was also recovered from the scene on Whitehouse Lane in High Wycombe.

“Both have been released under investigation while further enquiries continue by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Country Watch Team.”

A Miller’s Ark spokesman added last week: “We are beyond thrilled and Mum and foal are finally back together. Moon appears to be in good health, thank heaven, and we will make sure that Moon and her mum Astra get lots of love and care as they rediscover each other.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230191581.

