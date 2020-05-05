Tack worth thousands stolen in string of yard burglaries

Thousands of pounds worth of tack was stolen in multiple yard burglaries across Kent this weekend.

Grand prix dressage rider David Rumsey’s Faversham yard was among those targeted; thieves cleared out the tackroom, stealing 13 saddles, dozens of bridles and a “lifetime’s supply” of other equipment.

His was one of at least three in the county burgled in recent days, with Willow Farm Stables in Paddock Wood and Saywell Farm Stables near Maidstone also hit.

H&H has contacted Kent Police to ask for further information and if police are treating the break-ins as linked and is awaiting a response.

“It’s so hard [to take in] because I think everybody is feeling a bit down and vulnerable at the moment,” David told H&H.

“But I’ve had so much support it is unbelievable — Anna Ross called to say she is going to send me some spare tack and so many people have dropped in. People I don’t even know have rung me to say they live nearby, offering tack and asking if I need anything.

“It shows you how much people care, which is so nice and it really does help, and my owners have been really supportive. I’ve had about 100 different offers and I will get back to everybody.”

David added he takes security at the yard very seriously, but whoever broke in used serious equipment and he believes they may have cased the yard sometime before the break-in.

The heavy padlock on the iron gates had been cut off and the crooks managed to avoid triggering the perimeter beam, which connects to an alarm, and forced the locked door to the tackroom. As well as clearing that out, they also pulled down the ramps on the horseboxes and forced their way into secured tack lockers.

The alarm was raised this morning by one of David’s grooms and thankfully no people or horses were injured, but obviously the team are shaken.

“I went to the shop at lunchtime and bought us all loads of chocolate brownies and cake to try and make us all feel better!” he said. “The police have been fantastic. We called and they were here within the hour and were really lovely, and the forensic team have been down as well to take fingerprints.”

David added the stolen tack is very distinctive, including a specially made saddle for a para rider he trains, which he hopes will make it too hot to handle.

“I have no idea where people think they are going to be able to sell this stuff,” he said.

Anyone with information about any of the break-ins should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

The full list of stolen tack from David’s yard can be found in the link below:

