Police hunt driver who sped toward riders and slowed to hurl abuse





Police are investigating a road rage incident in Dorset where a driver sped towards two horses, then slowed down to shout abuse.

The incident happened in Christchurch at around 11.15am on Friday, 7 May, when a woman in her 40s and another rider were heading towards a bridleway off Hawthorn Road.

They were approached at speed by a female driver in a white Ford who then slowed as she got near the horses and stuck her arm out to “gesticulate” at the riders. She also yelled abuse before she sped away.

The driver is described as white, aged between 40 and 50, and “stout” with dark, curly hair.

There was also a passenger in the front seat of the vehicle at the time.

Police community support investigator Kate Hann, of Christchurch police, said: “Our enquiries are continuing to try and locate the driver of the Ford and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“I understand there were three people a short distance away at the time of the incident who were standing near a motorbike at the side of the road. I would urge these people to come forward as they may have information to assist my investigation.

“Finally, I would like to remind everyone to respect other road users and to pass wide and slow when passing a horse while driving.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210071729.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555111.

