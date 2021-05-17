Rider ‘shaken’ and horse injured in road collision with bus





A rider was “very shaken” and a horse is receiving treatment for injuries following a collision with a bus, which reportedly failed to stop after the accident.

The rider in her 20s and her horse were involved in the collision with a white Volvo single-decker bus at around 3pm on Saturday, 8 May at Dorchester Road, near the junction with Lorton Lane, in Weymouth.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a fail-to-stop road traffic collision,” said a spokesman for Dorset Police.

“It is reported that the bus did not stop at the scene, but following enquiries it has been identified.”

The spokesman said the rider sustained bruising in the incident. The horse is receiving veterinary treatment for injuries.

Police constable Ann-Marie Lee of Weymouth Police said the incident has understandably left the rider feeling “very shaken”.

“I am carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened,” she said.

“I would ask any motorists who were travelling in the area around the time of the collision to please check their dashcams for any relevant footage. I understand a number of people stopped to help the rider and I would ask them to please get in touch as they may have important information to assist my enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 55210072360.

“Alternatively, to stay 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111,” said the spokesman.

