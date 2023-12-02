Police horses help make terminally ill child’s ‘wishes come true’





A mounted police unit has made a terminally ill child’s “wishes come true” when they invited him to visit.

South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit welcomed three-year-old Ely Fearnley and his family to Ring Farm, Sheffield, last week. Ely has an incurable brain tumour, but “like all three-year-olds is vehicle-mad and has a love of all things police”.

“Ely was diagnosed with his brain tumour last year and has been making memories with his family. Knowing the joy that meeting our four-legged colleagues can bring to children’s faces, we invited Ely and his family to Ring Farm,” said a South Yorkshire police spokesman.

“Ely, his older brother Guy, mum Vicki and dad Steven were greeted by our mounted department and traffic officers, horses and OK9 wellbeing dog Bear.”

During the visit Ely and Guy sat in the mounted unit’s horsebox and a traffic patrol car, and met some of the force’s “different modes of transport”, police horses Foggy, Stan, Woody and Sully.

“The giant boys were extremely gentle with Ely and Guy, and mounted officer PC Phil Reed explained what the horses enjoyed and how they helped police officers with their work,” said the spokesman.

“Ely was given a warrant card to show our commitment to him being part of the South Yorkshire Police family, and officers presented him with a police teddy bear.”

Mrs Fearnley said her family had an “absolutely lovely morning”.

“It really was great. Ely has really enjoyed it, particularly the car. He loved it when they put the sirens on and the blue lights as he loves anything sensory-related,” she said

Sheffield sergeant Tracy Spratt, who organised the visit, said the unit feels “extremely privileged to have met Ely and welcomed him and his family to Ring Farm”.

“Seeing the joy brought to Ely’s face was heartwarming. He is such a sweet boy, whose smile and courageous charisma could light up the world. We hope he’s able to make more fond memories with his family,” she said.

