Police horse dies on duty: tributes paid to ‘one of a kind’ mare

Tributes have been paid to a police horse who died on duty in Scotland.

Police Scotland is mourning the loss of Orkney, who died suddenly this month.

Superintendent Craig Smith, head of specialist operations in the operational support division, said Orkney was “born to be a police horse”.

The 10-year-old mare was on patrol in Dean Castle Country Park in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, on 2 February when she collapsed.

“Despite the efforts of a local vet, she passed away,” said a Police Scotland spokesman.

Orkney joined the force in January 2020 and served across Scotland.

“She looked after you and was a brave, kind and sweet-natured mare who exceeded all expectations in her short career,” said Superintendent Smith.

“Orkney was one of a kind who was born to be a police horse.

“The officers from the mounted branch are shocked and saddened by Orkney’s sudden death, and our condolences also go to her previous owner, who followed her progress with great care and attention.”

Tributes and messages of support for Orkney’s connections have poured in from across social media, with Merseyside and Northumbria Police forces’ mounted sections among those to send condolences.

“Such sad news, she was a beautiful horse who we had the pleasure of meeting [and] she certainly was meant to be a police horse,” said Northumbria Police mounted section.

