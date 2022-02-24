Plan your best competition season yet with the Horse & Hound show guide





Spring is in the air, riders everywhere are dusting off their competition gear and planning their diaries — and the Horse & Hound show guide is on the shelves.

Today’s (24 February) edition is our bumper annual must-read encyclopaedia of competition, covering a year in which, at last, things should be getting back to a more normal calendar.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “The Horse & Hound show guide is always one of our biggest issues of the year, and signals the start of the show season. It has long been used by readers to help plan their competition seasons, and this year we once again draw attention to those shows that really shouldn’t be missed in 2022 – some will already be firm favourites, some new to consider.

“It is fantastic to have a full calendar back this year, with events including Badminton and Burghley running for the first time since 2019, giving spectators so much to look forward to.”

Other topics covered in the show guide are how to prepare in the week before a competition – and what you should (and shouldn’t) say to riders just before they go into the ring.

“In this issue we also look at the growing popularity of stay-away shows, and see how riders are getting the most out of the experience both for themselves and for their horses’ education,” said Sarah.

“And given the much-discussed topic of riders competing at the right championship for their level of experience, we focus on what the options are for amateur riders in different disciplines and with different levels of experience, and how they can achieve their championship goals in 2022. And we go behind the scenes at Tom McEwen’s Gatcombe base, to find out how the great rider and double Olympic medallist manages his string and gets the best out of each individual.

“We wish you a wonderful competition season, your best yet, and hope you revel in planning your goals as well as your calendar with this year’s H&H show guide.”

