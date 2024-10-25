



The Pau Horse Trials cross-country times have been released ahead of the action tomorrow (Saturday, 26 October).

Oliver Townend is set to bookend the day. He is drawn as pathfinder with En Taro Des Vernier, the first of his three Pau Horse Trials rides and with whom he holds 15th position after dressage. The pair are scheduled to leave the cross-country start box at 11.30am local time (10.30am UK time).

Oliver will also be the final rider on course, with Cooley Rosalent set to start at 5.12pm local time (4.12pm UK time)

Find out when the top 10 and other favourites are scheduled to start over Pierre Michelet’s 2024 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course, which has undergone some changes after a day of wet weather on Friday 25 October.

Pau Horse Trials cross-country times:

View the full list of cross-country start times

