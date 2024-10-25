{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Pau five-star cross-country times released: find out when key contenders will start

    • The Pau Horse Trials cross-country times have been released ahead of the action tomorrow (Saturday, 26 October).

    Oliver Townend is set to bookend the day. He is drawn as pathfinder with En Taro Des Vernier, the first of his three Pau Horse Trials rides and with whom he holds 15th position after dressage. The pair are scheduled to leave the cross-country start box at 11.30am local time (10.30am UK time).

    Oliver will also be the final rider on course, with Cooley Rosalent set to start at 5.12pm local time (4.12pm UK time)

    Find out when the top 10 and other favourites are scheduled to start over Pierre Michelet’s 2024 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course, which has undergone some changes after a day of wet weather on Friday 25 October.

    Pau Horse Trials cross-country times:

    • Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality (fourth): 12.15 local time (11.15 UK time)
    • Clarke Johnstone and Menlo Park (fifth): 12.46 local time (11.46 UK time)
    • Piggy March and Halo (10th): 1.40pm local time (12.40 UK time)
    • Zara Tindall and Class Affair (52nd): 2.30pm local time (1.30pm UK time)
    • Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick (36th): 2.34pm local time (1.34pm UK time)
    • Ben Hobday and Shadow Man (11th): 2.39pm local time (1.39pm UK time)
    • Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ (sixth): 3.24pm local time (2.24pm UK time)
    • Selina Milnes and Cooley Snapchat (eighth): 2.52pm local time (1.52pm UK time)
    • Alex Hua Tian and Chicko (13th): 3.37pm local time (2.37pm UK time)
    • Samantha Lissington and Lord Seekonig (seventh): 4pm local time (3pm UK time)
    • Emily King and Valmy Biats (equal second): 4.04pm local time (3.04pm UK time)
    • Tim Price and Jarillo (ninth): 4.09pm local time (3.09pm UK time)
    • Ros Canter and Izilot DHI (first): 4.45pm local time (3.45pm UK time)
    • Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (equal second): 5.12pm local time (4.12pm UK time)

    View the full list of cross-country start times

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
