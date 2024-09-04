A part-time DJ makes Paralympic history and other things the horse world is talking about





Champions

Rihards Snikus won Latvia’s first equestrian Paralympic gold medal with King Of The Dance, in the individual grade I. The part-time DJ and the appropriately named 16-year-old scored 79.18% to stand on top of the podium. Rihards, who is also a DJ, and King Of The Dance have been together for eight years. “It was a really beautiful performance,” said Darja Tihomriova on behalf of Rihards. “We were worried about the technical elements, but I think it was one of their best performances, and a great result.”

An emotional debut

Britain’s Mari Durward-Akhurst qualified for the freestyle on her Paralympic debut, scoring 71.79% to finish sixth with Athene Lindebjerg in the grade I individual test in Versailles. “It was a lot of pressure,” the world number one said. “This morning was a nightmare, I was getting myself in a bit of a state, trying to find things to do to keep myself occupied. But once I got on her and she went into that arena I just knew she was going to look after me. I was trying to hold back the tears when I went into the arena, it was just incredible.”

Burghley

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage starts tomorrow (5 September) with its usual stellar line-up of equine and human stars. If you’re not planning to travel to the event but still want to keep up with all the action, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on how you can watch, plus who will be commentating, and how to follow all the news as it happens with H&H.

