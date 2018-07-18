Owner sought after injured horse rescued from drainage ditch

The RSPCA is looking for the owner of a horse who was found stuck shoulder-deep in water with a serious leg injury.

RSPCA Cymru officers were called after the skewbald was spotted in a drainage ditch in Cardiff on 10 July.

The charity enlisted the help of South Wales Fire & Rescue Service to rescue the gelding from the water.

The horse had a wound to his off-hind and is in the care of the RSPCA, which is trying to trace his owner.

“We’re so grateful to South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, who were able to assist us and get this horse out of the reen,” said RSPCA inspector Selina Griffiths.

“Sadly, we found the horse to have a serious leg injury. He is in our care and requires urgent care and support.

“This horse was not microchipped. The law is due to change in England — meaning a horse of any age will be required to be microchipped as of October 2020 — encouraging responsible horse ownership and deterring people from leaving their horses unchipped.

“We’re hopeful the Welsh government will bring forward similar provisions soon; and this incident highlights the importance of this happening.

“We’re eager to find the owner of this equine, or more information as to how this skewbald horse came to be left so badly injured in a field by Wentloog Industrial Park. Anyone with information can contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The new microchipping law is an extension of existing legislation, which states that all horses born after July 2009 must be chipped.

From October 2020, it will be mandatory for all owners to microchip their horses, ponies and donkeys, or face a fine of up to £200.

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 12 July 2018, don’t miss our ‘Rider fitness’ special including what top riders eat, fitness for across the disciplines and more.

Plus, read our interview with Royal Ascot-winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we take a look at bacterial meningitis in horses. We also have reports from eventing action at Barbury, racing from Sandown Park and much more.