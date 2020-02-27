One-eyed pony rescued from sanctuary seeks new home

A pony who lost his eye after his owner who ran a rescue sanctuary failed to seek veterinary treatment is now looking for a special home.

Tiggy, a 15-year-old 13hh grey gelding was taken into the care of the RSPCA – along with 25 others – in September 2019 after welfare officers were called to investigate North Devon Equine Rescue, Barnstaple, run by Ann Sim.

A spokesman for the charity said Tiggy was found with a long-standing eye infection which had been left untreated.

“Tiggy had a very sore, infected left eye that was partially closed and weeping when he was rescued,” said the spokesman.

“Sadly, his eye had to be removed after being left without much-needed veterinary care but he’s now fully recovered and ready to be rehomed.”

Amanda Ward of the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre, where Tiggy has been recovering, said the gelding is a “cheeky chap” who is “full of fun”.

“We are currently homing Tiggy as an unridden or companion horse but in the right experienced home Tiggy could become a ridden pony,” she said.

“He is a very intelligent boy, who likes to keep busy and would thrive at horse agility or TREC as he is very bold and brave. Tiggy is good to catch, handle, groom and fantastic for the farrier and vet.”

The spokesman added the charity’s specialist equine centres are full with hundreds of rescued horses and ponies looking for foster carers.

“Anyone in a position to offer a home to any of the RSPCA’s wonderful rescue horses can visit the charity’s rehoming pages,” he said.

Ann Sim was sentenced to 10 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months when she appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court on 11 February, as previously reported by H&H. She was disqualified from keeping equines for 10 years, fined £200 and must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

